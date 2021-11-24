Man in hospital after ‘brutal assault’ - victim head-butted, hit with bottle and slashed in face

It happened in south Belfast in the Hartington Court area.

Detective Sergeant Duffield said: “Police received a report just after 10.05pm that a man had been assaulted in the Hartington Court area of the city.

“The man had entered a building when he was followed by two males, who proceeded to follow him into the lift.

“Here, the victim – aged in his 40s – was attacked.

“This was a brutal assault, during which the man was head-butted and hit on the head with a bottle.

“He has sustained a number of injuries, including injuries to his rib area, a cut to his head and slash to his face, and is missing a tooth.

“He was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment to injuries.

“We are working to establish a motive, and are asking anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference 266 of 23/11/21.”

A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport