Man in hospital after NI hit-and-run

Police are appealing for information after the report of a hit-and-run road traffic collision during the early hours of this morning (Sunday, 19th May).

The incident happened on the Springfield Road in west Belfast.

An ambulance

Detective Sergeant Laverty said: "The collision was reported to us around 1:50am. It was reported a male, aged in his forties, had been struck by a silver-coloured car.

"Police attended the scene, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"The man was taken to hospital for treatment of a neck injury.

“I am urging anyone who was in the area and who witnessed the collision, or who captured it on their dash cam, to get in touch with detectives at Musgrave Police Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 187 of 19/05/19.”