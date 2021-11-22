Eyewitnesses said there was a large police presence with the emergency services on the Gilford Road roundabout at Millennium Way.

It follows a crash last night between two vehicles.

The NI Ambulance rushed one man to hospital where he remains this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millennium Way roundabout in Lurgan, Co Armagh leading to the Banbridge Road and Gilford Road. Photo courtesy of Google.

This morning the PSNI said: “Police received report of a two vehicle road traffic collision at approximately 11.30pm last night, Sunday November 22nd.

“Police attended along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

“A man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries where he remains at this time.”

Earlier this morning a PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised of road closures at the Gilford Road roundabout in Lurgan due to a road traffic collision.

“The road is closed at Gilford Road, Millennium Way, Banbridge Road and Flush Place.

“Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to find an alternative route for their journey.”

-

-

-

-

Editor’s Message:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.