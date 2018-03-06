Man in ‘serious condition’ after alleged assault in Belfast City Centre

A man has been taken to hospital in a “serious condition” following an alleged assault in Belfast City Centre.

Two men have been arrested after the incident at Great Victoria Street.

A NI Ambulance spokesperson told the News Letter that paramedics attended the scene around 6.30pm following reports that a man had been assaulted.

“He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in a serious condition,” the spokesperson added.

The PSNI said enquiries are at an early stage and there are no further details at this time.