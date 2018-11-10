Man in ‘serious’ condition in hospital after assault

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed an alleged assault in Belfast on Saturday to contact them immediately.

The alleged assault on a 23 year-old man occurred in Donegall Square North, outside Belfast City Hall in the early hours of Saturday.

The man has been taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries which are described as serious.



A 19 year old male has been arrested and is currently in police custody.



Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Donegall Square North just before 2.00am this morning or anyone who has dash-cam footage of this incident to contact Detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 122 10/11/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”