Man in ‘stable condition’ after Ballyclare paramilitary attack

Detectives investigating the report of an aggravated burglary in the Ballyclare area during the early hours of this morning (Friday, August 23) are appealing for information.

Detective Sergeant Coulter said: “We received a report around 12.45am that NIAS were attending to a man who had sustained head injuries after he was struck on the head with a hammer by one of a number of males who had forced entry to his home in the Kellburn Park area.

The attack took place in the Kellburn area. Pic by Google.

“It’s believe this occurred sometime between 12.25am and the time the incident was reported to police.

“The man, who sustained head injuries, remains in hospital in a stable condition.

“This was a vicious assault on a man in his own home, a place where everyone has the right to feel safe.

“We are currently treating this as a paramilitary style attack and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Kellburn Park area between 12.20am and 12.50am this morning and saw any suspicious activity to call us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 73 of 23/08/19.”

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111.