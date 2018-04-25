Man injured by Roma fans a GAA stalwart from Meath

The Liverpool fan critically injured during an assault by Roma supporters on Tuesday is a well-known GAA figure from Co Meath.

Sean Cox was attacked ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg at Anfield and later taken to the Walton Neurological Centre in the city where he remains in intensive care.

The 53-year-old is a former chairman of St Peter’s GAA club in Dunboyne.

In a statement, the club has wished Mr Cox a “full and speedy recovery”.

It said: “Sean is a long serving and popular member of St Peter’s GAA Club in Dunboyne. At this point we hope that Sean is receiving all of the medical care he requires and that he makes a full and speedy recovery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sean and his family, and we hope that they get the privacy and space they need. We will not be making any further statement at this time.”

Police were called to the Albert pub shortly after 7.30pm, responding to calls that a Liverpool supporter had been seriously assaulted.

Two men from Rome, aged 20 and 29, have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

A small number of other fans from both Italy and England were detained in relation to a range of lesser offences including assault, possession of an offensive weapon and affray.

AS Roma has issued a statement condemning the “vile behaviour” of a small minority of fans who “brought shame” on the club.

“There is no place for this type of vile behaviour in football and the club is now cooperating with Liverpool Football Club, UEFA and the authorities.

“The club’s thoughts and prayers are with the 53-year-old Liverpool fan in hospital and his family at this time.”

Liverpool FC said the club will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities “to establish an understanding of the facts,” and added: “The club’s first priority is the safety of all fans attending matches. Supporters attending a game should never be subjected to an environment of violence or attack.”