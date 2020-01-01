Man is arrested after New Year’s stabbing in Lisburn

An Ulster Unionist MLA has said his “thoughts and prayers” are with a woman who was stabbed on New Year’s Day.

The incident took place at the Iniscarn Close area of Lisburn around 4.05am and a 27-year-old woman was taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is currently being held in police custody.

Robbie Butler, UUP MLA for Lagan Valley, said he was “grateful that we are not talking about a death due to a stabbing today”.

“Whilst for most of us the new year starts with promise and good will, sadly our health and judicial system are having to deal with this heinous situation,” he added.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim in this instance and the community would wish for a full and speedy recovery.

“Iniscarn is normally a quiet and private area of Lisburn with families and long-established residents enjoying this popular location. People are quite rightly shocked at this news.

“I would urge anyone with information to contact the PSNI to help with the investigation.”

Detective Constable Crothers said: “Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 704 01/01/20.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”