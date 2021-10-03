Man is arrested after searches in Coleraine area as part of probe into North Antrim UDA

A number of items at the property were seized and taken away for further examination, during an operation by the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF).

Police said that they were investigating suspected criminality linked to the North Antrim UDA.

The arrested man, who was aged in his 30s, was taken to the Serious Crime Suite in Musgrave Station, where he remains at this time.

A PSNI press release in the name of a Detective Inspector Brennan (no forename given) said: “North Antrim UDA claim to protect local people but in reality use violence or the threat of violence to control and intimidate local people for their own gain.

“The Human Rights abuses they carry out in their local community should not be tolerated in a modern society, and I would appeal to the community not to turn a blind eye to the criminal activities of North Antrim UDA.

“This criminal group remain a priority for the PCTF and we are committed to tackling their criminality in all its forms.”

Inspector Brennan added: “We will continue to work with communities and our partners in the Paramilitary Crime Task Force to disrupt those involved in such criminal activities and reduce the harm they cause in our communities.”