Man is charged with raping an infant

An infant is reported to be in intensive care in a Belfast hospital after an alleged rape.

The child is in the paediatric unit of the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, the BBC reported.

A spokesman for the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust said: “We do have a child in our care, but there is nothing more that we can say at this time due to the family’s request for privacy.”

Police said that detectives from PSNI Serious Crime Branch investigated an incident in which an infant from the Annalong area sustained a number of serious injuries.

Police charged a 25-year-old man with rape and grievous bodily harm with intent, after which he appeared at Armagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The accused cannot be named for legal reasons.

He was charged in court with the sexual assault of a child and grievous bodily harm with intent and was then remanded in custody at Maghaberry prison.

The BBC also reported that the baby was initially treated at a hospital in the Southern Trust, and that the accused made a brief appearance in court on Tuesday to hear the charges read out to him following the alleged incident on Saturday, 29 September.

The accused is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court again on Wednesday, October 10.