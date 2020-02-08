Man is jailed for cannabis offence

A Belfast man has been jailed after 1.5 kilograms of cannabis was located during a search of his home.

Gary Nixon, from Forthriver Road, was handed a two-year sentence after he admitted a charge of possessing the Class B drug with intent to supply.

The 26-year old was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court, where he was told by Judge Neil Rafferty QC that he will spend 12 months in prison, followed by 12 months on licence when he is released from jail.

Prosecutor Simon Jenkins said that when police arrived at Nixon’s home for a planned search on September 18, 2018, the property was unoccupied.

When officers conducted the search, they located 22 separate blocks of cannabis at various locations which amounted to 1.5 kilograms. They also seized other drug paraphernalia including deal bags, scales and a grinder.

Mr Jenkins said that on October 3, Nixon presented himself to police.

He initially claimed the cannabis was for his own personal use but denied any intention to supply. However, he later admitted possessing the cannabis with intent.

The prosecutor concluded by revealing Nixon had a modest criminal record with no relevant convictions for drugs.

Defence barrister Michael Boyd said Nixon’s offending stemmed from a very serious motorbike accident he had in 2016, when he fractured several vertebrae and lost a kneecap.

He said Nixon turned to cannabis in a bid to ease his physical pain.

Judge Rafferty noted Nixon’s criminal record but said the amount of cannabis found was “reasonably significant.”