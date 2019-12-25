Man is remanded in custody for Limavady grievous bodily harm charge

A man was remanded into custody on Christmas Eve accused of inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent in Limavady.

Standing handcuffed in the dock at Antrim Magistrates Court, 23-year-old Grant Campbell confirmed he understood the single charge against him.

Campbell, of no fixed address, is accused of causing GBH with intent to a male victim on 23 December this year.

None of the facts surrounding the charge were opened in court buy it is understood the police were called to a property at Coolessan Walk in the Co Londonderry town shortly after 4am on Monday morning.

Appealing for information, Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said ambulance staff were treating the victim when officers arrived on the scene.

“It was reported the victim may have been involved in a fight in the garden of the property. The victim, aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital.”

In court on Tuesday, a detective constable said he believed he could connect Campbell to the offence.

As no bail application was lodged, District Judge Nigel Broderick remanded Campbell into custody to appear again via video link on 10 January.