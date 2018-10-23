Man jailed for break-ins at hospital and city centre bar

A 37-year-old man who caused disruption to the physiotherapy department of Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital after committing a Christmas break-in has been jailed for the “mean-spirited” offence.

Jailing Stephen Francis Cornelius Brady for two separate burglaries, including the incident at the Royal, Judge RoseAnn McCormick QC told him others were left to “clean up the mess”.

As well as being captured on CCTV, the court heard that Brady also dropped his electoral card during the burglary at the hospital.

Brady, whose address was given as HMP Maghaberry, admitted breaking into the Morning Star bar in the centre of Belfast on May 19 last year and stealing two bottles of gin, and also of breaking into the physiotherapy department at the Royal on December 22 last year.

He was handed a 27-month sentence which Judge McCormick said would be divided equally between custody and licence.

Brady appeared in court with 21 previous convictions for burglary on his criminal record.

The court heard that a significant amount of damage was caused to doors and lockers at the hospital.

Judge McCormick said: “Thankfully nothing of value was lost but there was very substantial disruption caused. Belongings were strewn around the place, and water was running from the taps.”

Citing substance misuse as a constant in Brady’s life, Judge McCormick noted that Brady had displayed “limited expressions of remorse” to probation.