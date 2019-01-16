Man jailed for child sex offences

A Londonderry man has been jailed for six months after being convicted of child sex offences.

David McCallion, 45, from Cornshell Fields, was sentenced at Londonderry Crown Court today to a total of 18 months imprisonment – six months of which is to be served in custody and 12 months on licence.

He was found guilty of indecent assault and gross indecency with or towards a child and will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.

Commenting after the hearing, Detective Chief Inspector Billy Cross from the PSNI’s Public Protection Branch said: “David McCallion carried out a number of child sex offences between 1994 and 1996 against a 10-year-old boy, manipulating and controlling his young victim so that he felt unable to speak out.

“I encourage anyone who has been sexually abused to come forward and report it to police, even if it was a long time ago.

“We have trained officers who will treat all victims with sensitivity and respect.

“This case proves that even if a number of years have passed, we can still investigate reports of sexual offences against children and place offenders before the courts so that justice can prevail.”