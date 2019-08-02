Man jailed for failing to return to prison

A would-be robber from Co Antrim was jailed for two months yesterday for failing to return to prison on time while out on home leave.

Stephen James Allison, 32, formerly of Adelaide Avenue in Whitehead, pleaded guilty to being unlawfully at large from HMP Magilligan.

Belfast Crown Court heard that Allison was serving a four-and-a-half-year sentence for attempted robbery of a newsagent’s shop on the Dublin Road, Belfast on November 3, 2015.

Prosecution lawyer Simon Jenkins said the defendant was one of three would-be robbers who fled empty handed when the 78-year-old shop owner produced a hatchet.

Mr Jenkins said Allison was granted two days home leave from November 26 to 28, 2018. He failed to return to his hostel on November 27, but handed himself in to police three days later.

Defence barrister Taylor Campbell said Allison made the case that one of his cousins had died from a drug overdose and he “went to visit the grave”.

Mr Taylor told the court that no further offences were committed while Allison was unlawfully at large.

Sentencing Allison, Judge David McFarland said his failure to return to prison on time had cost the public purse almost £2,000 in police effort trying to locate him.