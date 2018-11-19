Man jailed for not paying £94 food and drink bill

A man who ran up a food and drink bill of nearly £100 at a top Belfast hotel with no way of paying for it has been jailed for four months.

Liam Fynn claimed he had lost his phone containing an app with which he planned to settle up after dining at Bullitt on Saturday.

The 43-year-old, of Hillview Place in Holywood, Co Down, pleaded guilty to obtaining services by deception.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he is also set to have his release on licence revoked for similar matters in England.

A prosecution lawyer said police were informed Flynn had consumed food and drink at the city centre hotel, but had no means of payment.

The bill for his meal was said to be £94.

He claimed that both his bank card and a phone with the payment app on it had gone missing, the court heard.

Defence solicitor Michael Madden disclosed his client is due to be brought to England in connection with previous incidents.

Flynn is expected to be recalled to serve the remainder of a sentence imposed there.

But District Judge Mark Hamill imposed immediate imprisonment for the new offence.

Mr Hamill confirmed: “He will receive four months here.”