Man jailed for slashing partner with kitchen knife

A 36-year old man who slashed his partner with a kitchen knife in an “eruption” of violence has been handed a six-year sentence.

Sending Andrew Robert Copeland to jail, Judge David McFarland said the incident left the woman with a “significant scar” to her face.

Copeland, from Kilbroney House in Belfast, was informed he will spend three years in prison followed by three years on licence, after he admitted wounding the woman with intent to cause her grievous bodily harm on July 2, 2017.

He also admitted common assault, and of possessing an offensive weapon.

Belfast Crown Court heard that the violent incident occurred after the couple had been drinking. She consumed around 12 beers whilst Copeland drank Buckfast, and after returning to his home with a Chinese takeaway, Copeland lifted a plate and threw it across the kitchen, followed by a container of rice.

Prosecutor David McNeill said that “without warning” Copeland then punched his partner several times in the face, then lifted a knife from the draining board, which he used to slash her face.

The injured woman was taken to hospital where she received 18 stitches to a slash wound that ran from her ear to left eyebrow.

Mr Neill said the incident has left her with a 12cm visible scar, she is afraid to leave her local area for fear of running into her now-former partner Copeland, and she feels unsafe in her own home.

Passing sentence, Judge McFarland said the scar left on the woman’s face is a “constant reminder”.

As well as handing Copeland a six-year sentence, the judge also issued a five-year restraining order.