Man jailed for ‘unprovoked killing’ of Padraig Fox after drink and drugs binge

A 22-year old who killed a vulnerable Co Down man with an “unprovoked and unexpected blow” following a drink and drugs binge has been handed a six-year sentence.

Telling Donach Rice that he displayed “a shocking indifference” to the plight of Padraig Fox in the aftermath of the killing, Mr Justice Colton noted that after administering the fatal blow, Rice created a “false self-defence scenario” then cashed in a betting slip for £7.60 which belonged to the deceased.

Rice, a father-of-two from Kilkeel Road in Annalong, was informed he will spend three years in prison followed by the same period on licence when he is released from jail, after he admitted the manslaughter of Mr Fox.

The 29-year old victim - who had mental health and addiction issues - was killed in the kitchen of his neighbour’s flat in December 2018.

Mr Justice Colton said Mr Fox’s death has had “devastating consequences” for his family, and said he was a man who was “clearly loved by his close relatives, particularly because of his vulnerability”.

His loved ones attended Tuesday’s sentencing, and left court clutching a cushion bearing his face.

Mr Fox lived alone in a flat at Burrendale Road in Newcastle, and the day before he lost his life, he had been with a neighbour, who lived in the flat above, and cousins Donach and Nathan Rice (21).

Downpatrick Crown Court, sitting in Belfast, heard all four men spent Friday December 7, 2018 drinking and talking drugs including acid.

This went on into the following morning, and some time around 8am and 9am, Mr Fox lost his life.

Mr Fox’s body was discovered at 1.45pm on Saturday and when police arrived at the scene, they observed a lifeless body in the kitchen.

He was found lying on his back with a machete underneath his left hand, and his T-shirt pulled over his face with his chest exposed.

Addressing Donach Rice, Mr Justice Colton said: “In the immediate aftermath of this assault, your first reaction was to seek to set up a false self-defence scenario

“This took considerable effort on your part, including the infliction of a wound to your arm and the placing of the machete under the deceased’s hand.”

The judge said that after taking into consideration Rice’s “difficult and chaotic childhood”, his expressions of remorse, his relative youth and his guilty plea, he was handing him a six-year sentence which would be divided between custody and a period spent on licence.