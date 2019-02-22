Man jailed over bid to rob student

A west Belfast man was jailed for 15 months on Friday after he was found guilty by a jury of trying to a rob female student at gunpoint on a bicycle.

David Elliott (22), now of no fixed abode, was convicted last month of two charges of attempted robbery and carrying a firearm with intent.

A Belfast Crown Court jury heard the victim was a Turkish national studying at Queen’s University and at around 9pm on January 30, 2018, she was walking home and noticed a male standing near her house at Wellesley Avenue off the Lisburn Road.

“As she approached her house, a man on a bicycle stopped and drew up outside and that person was the defendant,” said prosecutor Robin Steer.

“She says he put his hand inside his jacket and pulled out a gun, pointed it at her face and demanded: ‘Give me all your money’.’’

The Phd student told police that the would-be robber was wearing a dark hat over his head and ears which also covered his mouth. All that was visible was his eyes and eyebrows.

She described the attacker as a male, in his 20s, of 5ft 8ins in height, was wearing dark clothing and was riding a light blue mountain bike.

She then ran to her front door followed by the gunman who put the firearm into her back and again demanded: “Give me all your money”.

The student replied: “I don’t have any money,” before managing to get inside to call police.

PSNI officers later went to a nearby hostel where they noticed a mountain bike in the reception area.

The hostel revealed it was owned by Elliott and police went to his room where he was arrested.

During a search of his room, black woollen gloves were found in the drawer soaking wet. They were seized along with a wet black coat.

Under a wardrobe police found a BB air gun pistol and magazine which forensic tests showed was an imitation firearm.

Elliott denied to police he was the man who tried to rob the student, saying he was “shooting at bins up and down the street as target practice’’ which must have frightened her.

A pre-sentence report stated Elliott still denied the offences, had expressed no remorse and “lacked victim empathy and awareness”.

Belfast Recorder Judge David McFarland said the incident had been a “very frightening experience for the student’ which had “impacted on her studies and she had to move house’’.

Sentencing Elliott to a further two years on supervised licence on his release from prison, the judge said: “There is a hope that you could be rehabilitated which would not only be good for you but good for the community.’’