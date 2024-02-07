Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Magee, 44, was told that his actions were “highly reckless” and the “senseless and cruel act” had brought pain and anguish to the family of his victim.

Magee set the fires at the home of Andrew James Thompson, 62, in the Cloughoge area on the outskirts of Newry on May 21 2021 after they had spent the evening drinking and smoking cannabis together.

Mr Thompson, whose family attended the sentencing hearing at Newry Crown Court, died from smoke inhalation.

Police officers at the scene of the house fire in Cloughoge on the outskirts of Newry on May 21 2021, which killed Andrew James Thompson. Today, Gary Magee, 44, was jailed for three and a half years for manslaughter and arson offences

Magee had originally been charged with murder, but that was withdrawn when he later pleaded guilty to manslaughter and arson with intent to endanger life.

Crown court judge Madam Justice McBride told the court that on the evening of Mr Thompson’s death, a neighbour had noticed smoke coming from his small terraced bungalow.

Fire service officers found Mr Thompson unconscious on the floor in a bedroom. He was taken outside but died at the scene.

Magee was found near the back door and was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Andrew James Thompson, 62, died in a fire that was deliberately started in his home in Cloughoge, in the outskirts of Newry, in May 2021

The judge said analysis had shown there had been separate fires in the front bedroom, back bedroom and living room and accidental cause was ruled out.

During a police interview Magee had originally denied lighting the fires.

The judge said there had been no evidence of a falling-out between the two men, but they had consumed a significant amount of alcohol.

She said the defendant stated he had no memory of starting the fires.

The judge said Magee had a history of fire-starting but had no prior convictions for arson offences.

She then turned to victim impact statements provided by Mr Thompson’s siblings, partner and step-daughter.

She said: “They all express eloquently and movingly the devastating impact the cruel and needless death of the deceased has had upon their individual lives and their lives collectively as an extended family.

“They each speak about the unanswered questions surrounding the death, the heartache and grief and anguish they endure on a daily basis.

“These statements have impressed upon me that this senseless and cruel act has brought about much anguish and pain to the entire family circle.”

She said Magee, whose address was listed as Maghaberry Prison but formerly of Parkview, Cloughoge, had acted in a “highly reckless manner”.

She told him she was imposing a sentence of seven years, with half to be served in custody and half on licence.

Jimmy Thompson’s brother said his family have been left with an emptiness.

Colin Thompson said the sentencing of Gary Magee will help bring them “some closure” but added: “It won’t bring Jimmy back. Nothing will change.”

In a statement, he said: “It’s been a sad and truly difficult two-and-a-half years for us.

“We’ve all suffered: Jimmy’s partner, his friends and the whole family.

“Today’s sentencing of Gary Magee will help to bring some closure, but it won’t bring Jimmy back. Nothing will change.

“We’re left with an emptiness. We miss him every single day and we’ll continue to grieve for the loss of our brother for a long time to come.

“We would like to thank the investigating team. I, my family and Jimmy’s partner will be forever grateful for all the support you’ve given us.