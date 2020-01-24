Man killed his own uncle in drunken fight over vodka bottle

A 38-year-old Polish national, Marek Marcin Sinko, who admitted killing his uncle in a drunken alcohol fight over a bottle of vodka and missing cash was told that he inevitably faces a jail term when sentenced next Thursday.

Remanding him into custody, Mr Justice Colton told Sinko he wanted to reflect until then on the submissions made in what was a “very tragic case” before deciding on the just and appropriate sentence to impose.

Sinko had been accused of murdering his 63-year-old uncle, Eigeniusz Sinko on October 22, 2017, at the isolated Co Antrim home they shared at Townhill Road, Rasharkin, but the charge was withdrawn when he pleaded guilty to his manslaughter, by an unlawful act, and not by way of diminished responsibility because of his alcoholism.

Prosecution QC David McDowell told Antrim Crown Court, that Sinko had phoned a workmate about his uncle, telling him; “I think I’ve killed him”, before alerting police who found Mr Sinko partly clothed body laying on a pathway at the rear of their cottage.

Mr McDowell told the Antrim court, sitting in Belfast, while Mr Sinko died from injuries to his brain, he was physically found with fractured ribs, vertebrae, cuts and bruising to his face, ears, mouth and trunk, while his nephew had injuries only to his knuckles.

Defence QC Richard Greene said a remorseful Sinko had always accepted the enormity of what he had done in killing an uncle, something which he bitterly regrets.

Mr Greene said Sinko had been looking after his uncle, but given their mutual problem with alcohol, both uncle and nephew should never have been allowed to live together.