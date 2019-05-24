Man lands in court after dangerous trampoline incident

A trampoline which was dangling on the edge of a trailer eventually fell off onto the road forcing a car to brake to avoid it.

Darren Campbell (21), whose address was given as Sleepy Valley, Richhill, was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using a vehicle which was in a dangerous condition.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on March 6 this year police saw a car towing a single axle trailer which had a trampoline on it.

The trampoline was hanging over the edge of the trailer and was causing other road users to take evasive action.

The trampoline came free on the Gilford Road and a car had to brake to avoid it.

Campbell told police he was moving stuff for his partner. He was only going a short distance and he believed the load was safe.

Campbell did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence.