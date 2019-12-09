Man left badly shaken after gun fired at his home - police working to establish reason for 'reckless attack'

A man was left badly shaken after an incident at a house in Coalisland last night (Sunday, 8th December).

Detectives in Mid Ulster are appealing for witnesses after the incident.

Pineback Gardens, Coalisland - Google maps

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: "We received a report that the front window of a house in the Pinebank Gardens area had been damaged.

"Officers attended the scene and, after investigation, it is believed that a shot was fired at the property causing damage to the window.

"Thankfully, a man who was in the house at the time was not injured, however, he was left badly shaken.

"We are working to establish a motive for this reckless attack and we are fortunate that no one has been injured.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious persons, or who saw any vehicles being driven in a suspicious manner in the area between 8:45 pm and 8:50pm to get in touch by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1609 of 08/12/19."

Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.