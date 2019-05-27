Man left seriously injured after assault

A man in his 40s sustained serious injures after being attacked by up to four men in Belfast

Police were called to the scene of the assault in the Blacks Road / Ladybrook area of west Belfast yesterday morning (Sunday).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the assault.

Detective Sergeant Laverty said: "We received a report at approximately 3.25am that a man was assaulted earlier, sometime between 12.30am and 3am.

"It was reported that up to four males may have been involved in the assault on the man, aged in his 40s, who sustained serious injuries.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who was in the Blacks Road / Ladybrook area between midnight yesterday and 3am yesterday to get in touch.

"I would also appeal to drivers with dash cams who were in the area during this time to check their footage. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at Musgrave Station on 101, quoting reference number 434 26/05/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.