Man left terrified after being forced at knifepoint from his car

Police are appealing for information after a man was forced at knifepoint from his vehicle.

The terrifying incident happened in the Hamill Street area of Belfast in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, 4th September).

PSNI

Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “It was reported that at around 3.35 am, a man was sitting in his vehicle in Hamill Street when he was approached by a male armed with a knife who told him to get out of the car.

"Thankfully, no force was used, and the victim was physically uninjured.

"However, he was left shaken by his ordeal, which must have been frightening for him.

"I want to appeal to anyone who was in the Hamill Street area around 3:35 am and witnessed the incident, or has information which may assist our investigation to call us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 134 of 04/09/19."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.