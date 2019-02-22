Man lifted dog and threw it against concrete, court told

A man allegedly lifted a miniature dog and threw it against concrete after being ejected from a house for attacking his partner, the High Court heard yesterday.

Prosecutors claimed Thomas Ward had warned he would “cause havoc” if he wasn’t allowed back into the property in Co Tyrone.

The 29-year-old, of Orr Park in Newtownstewart, faces charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, common assault and criminal damage.

Police were called to the street early last Monday amid reports of a parked Mercedes car having its window smashed.

Officers spoke to two women at the house, with one claiming Ward had assaulted the other - his partner - after drinking a litre of vodka.

He had allegedly punched her twice in the stomach and ribs area before being ejected, although she did not make a statement of complaint.

A Crown lawyer continued: “He threatened if he wasn’t allowed back in he would cause havoc.”

She claimed the defendant smashed the car window and then grabbed a miniature Jack Russell terrier by the scruff of the neck.

The court was told Ward shouted for one of the women in the house to come to the door and watch what would happen to the dog.

“He threw the dog onto the driveway against the concrete,” the prosecutor alleged.

Bail was opposed because witnesses to the incident live in the Orr Park area.

Defence counsel Martin McCann said alternative accommodation in the Castlederg area was available.

Adjourning the application for bail, Mr Justice McAlinden told the court that police had to be given time to check out the proposed address.