Man lucky to escape injury in ‘reckless’ shooting incident

Detectives investigating a “completely reckless” shooting incident in east Belfast on Sunday night say they are treating it as attempted murder.

According to the PSNI, a man was walking along Connswater Greenway, from the direction of Orangefield towards Clarawood, between 8pm and 8.30pm when he was shot at by a masked male armed with what is believed to have been a revolver.

“It was reported that two shots were fired,” Detective Sergeant Corrigan explained.

“The man was not injured and he was able to flee to safety.

“There were no reports of any other injuries.”

DS Corrigan continued: “The assailant was described as having dark bushy eyebrows and wore a dark-coloured snood that was covering his face.

“This was a completely reckless attack, and we are lucky no-one was seriously hurt or killed.

“We are treating this as attempted murder, and our enquiries are continuing.

“We are keen to speak with a female who was walking with a dog on the Greenway around the time the incident occurred. She was walking what was described as a Bichon Frise-type dog. We would ask this woman to get in touch with us.

“I also want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or anyone who has information which may assist our investigation to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 489 of 09/09/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”