Man on brothel keeping charges denied bail

A man charged with brothel keeping as part of a police investigation into INLA activities must remain in custody, a judge has ruled.

Brian Gillan was refused bail amid fears of potential interference with witnesses or any alleged victims in the case.

The 60-year-old was among two men and a woman charged following raids last month targeting the republican grouping.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force carried out searches at properties in Belfast, Lisburn, Crumlin and Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

More than 200 PSNI officers took part in the operation, supported by the National Crime Agency and HM Revenue and Customs.

Gillan, with an address at Lurgan Road in Glenavy, is also accused of possessing criminal property and blackmail. He denies all the charges.

At Belfast Magistrates’ Court his lawyers sought to have him released on bail.

But amid police opposition District Judge Rosie Watters refused the application.

Bail was denied due to the likelihood of interference with witnesses or the injured party, the Courts Service confirmed.

The risk of committing further offences was cited as well.

Gillan was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link on June 5.

Similar brothel keeping charges have also been brought against Romanian nationals Florin Ghita, 32, and 22-year-old Christina-Teodora Musa – both of Agincourt Avenue in Belfast.