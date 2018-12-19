Man ordered to leave east Belfast by three armed men in burglary

Three armed men — one with a suspected firearm — assaulted a man in east Belfast and threatened him to leave the area, it has been reported.

The incident, described by a spokesperson for the PSNI as an “aggravated burglary”, happened at a house in Island Street on Monday but was only reported to police earlier today (Wednesday).

PSNI

PSNI Detective Sergeant Corrigan said: “We received a report today ( Wednesday 19th ) that three men, two armed with baseball bats and one with a suspected firearm, entered a house at Island Street at around 9pm on Monday, 17th December.

“The men are reported to have assaulted the male occupant and threatened him to leave the area.

“Fortunately, he was not seriously injured as a result of the assault.”

The Detective Sergeant continued: “Following the report being received today, our enquiries led us to arrest a 32 year old man in east Belfast on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to inflict grievous bodily harm. The arrested man is currently in custody assisting us with our enquiries.

“Our investigation is ongoing and I would appeal to anyone who has any information about this incident to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 445 19/12/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”