Man ‘poked ex-partner in eye with keys’

A man allegedly poked his ex-partner in the eye with her keys and threatened to burn her mother out, a court has heard.

Kurtis Johnston, 22, is accused of attacking the woman in east Belfast on Saturday as she left home with their 11-month-old daughter.

Police also claimed he forced his way into the property, wrecking furniture, and stole more than £300 worth of tanning products in two earlier incidents.

Johnston, of Model Avenue in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on charges of common assault, theft of keys and threats to damage property.

He faces further counts of burglary, criminal damage, and shoplifting.

Opposing bail, a police officer said Johnston allegedly confronted his ex-partner while she was on the Castlereagh Road with the child.

It was claimed that he became angry when she refused to accompany him, lifting keys from the pram and poking the woman in the eye.

According to the prosecution case Johnston then grabbed her by the neck, pulled her up an alleyway and slapped her face, and said he would “give her something to cry about”.

The officer alleged: “He told her he would burn her mum out of the house.”

Separate charge sheets relate to claims he pushed his way into the woman’s home on August 6, broke a mirror, ripped a door off a wardrobe and threw a television onto the ground.

He is also accused of stealing tanning goods valued at in excess of £300 from a Boots store in Belfast on August 3.

Defence counsel argued Johnston’s address in Carrickfergus is well away from the alleged victim.

But refusing bail, District Judge Harry McKibbin said: “I can’t put any conditions that would satisfy me this lady can be kept safe from this man.”

He remanded Johnston in custody to appear again by video-link on September 6.