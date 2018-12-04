Man pulled from his Range Rover at knifepoint in city centre hijacking

A man has been pulled from his black Range Rover at knifepoint during a city centre hijacking.

Detectives investigating a hijacking in Belfast city centre last week are now appealing for witnesses.

PSNI

The male driver was pulled from his vehicle at knifepoint on Chichester Street at around 8.30pm on Wednesday 28 November.

The vehicle was subsequently recovered in the Glen Road area.

Detectives are asking for anyone who was in the area and who may have witnessed the incident to please get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1147 28/11/18.