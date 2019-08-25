Man punched in face as guns stolen during robbery

Detectives are hunting two men who stole guns from a parked car during a robbery in Co Down yesterday.

The incident happened at the Killynether Road area of Newtownards.

Detective Sergeant Deehan said: “At around 5:50am, it was reported that a man was in the area when he was approached by two unknown males. The man was told to lie on the ground, as the men stolen two legally held firearms from a car parked in the area. It was reported that the man was punched in the mouth by one of the males during the incident, as they made off in an unknown vehicle.”

Police have appealed for information.