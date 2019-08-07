Man ‘put dog lead round sister’s neck and threatened to kill her’

A Belfast man allegedly put a dog lead round his sister’s neck and threatened to kill her, the High Court has heard.

Thomas Lundy, 28, is also accused of punching the woman before jumping from a first floor window when police arrived.

Prosecutors claimed he committed the offences while on bail for a suspected aggravated burglary at the home of an elderly man.

Lundy, of Parkville Court in the Skegoneill area of the city, faces charges of common assault, threats to kill and threats to damage property over the latest alleged incident.

Crown lawyer Kate McKay said police went to his sister’s home on July 30 after a 999 call was cut short.

The woman told officers Lundy had become verbally abusive when she tried to use her mobile phone, according to the prosecution.

He allegedly threatened to smash the handset, hit her with a dog lead and grabbed her by the throat.

Mrs McKay continued: “She said he put the dog lead around her neck, said he was going to kill her and punched her several times.”

His sister has not made a statement of complaint, although Mrs McKay said her allegations were recorded by officers at the scene.

Lundy had been on bail at the time while charged with an aggravated burglary at Vicarage Street, Belfast in February. Two men allegedly broke into the home of an elderly man, stealing two watches, £460 in cash and medication.

A defence barrister confirmed Lundy is denying any assault on his sister.