Man put shopping bag over mother’s head, court hears

A man allegedly put a shopping bag over his mother’s head and tried to choke her, a court has heard.

Jonathan Crymble is also accused of slapping the 62-year-old woman about the face and threatening to kill her.

Crymble, 32, and of no fixed abode, appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court after being arrested on New Year’s Day.

He faces charges of common assault, threats to kill and attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Police called to a domestic incident in the Carrickfergus area found his mother in a distressed state, a judge was told.

She claimed Crymble had slapped her on both sides of her face.

Referring to her allegations at the scene, a PSNI officer said: “She stated that he put a Tesco bag over her head and tried to choke her around her neck.”

A sister of the accused claimed to have witnessed the incident.

Opposing bail, police contended there was a risk of re-offending in a case involving an escalation in domestic-related episodes.

A defence lawyer confirmed Crymble denies all allegations against him. She stressed the accused has never been subject to a non-molestation order related to his mother.

Granting bail, Judge Laura Ievers said: “I can readily understand the police concerns, but I’m prepared to take a chance in your case.”