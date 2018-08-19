Man questioned after £5,000 heroin seizure

Heroin with a potential street value of more than £5,000 has been seized by police in north Belfast.

The haul was recovered after officers stopped a car in Allworthy Avenue on Friday evening.

A passenger in the vehicle was arrested and questioned on suspicion of possession of class A drugs and possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Tackling the supply and use of dangerous illegal drugs like heroin is a priority for us and operations like this one demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling the scourge of drugs in our society. I would encourage anyone who has any information about the use or supply of illegal drugs to contact police on the non-emergency number 101 with any information they have.”

In recent days the BBC reported that heroin was responsible for two deaths and four overdoses in the last fortnight.

The Public Health Agency described the situation as “worrying”.

Heroin users can wait up to 38 weeks to be placed on a potential life-saving substitute programme.

Meanwhile, police have charged a 46-year-old man with a number of drugs offences following the seizure of cocaine and pregabalin/lyrica tablets worth more than £20,000 in the Glencairn area of Belfast on Friday.

He appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and was remanded in custody.

A 51-year-old female was also charged with a number of drugs offences and is due to appear at court on September 13.