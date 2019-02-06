Man questioned in 30-year-old murder probe released pending report

A 59-year-old man questioned yesterday by detectives investigating a 30-year-old murder case has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Inga Maria Hauser, an 18-year-old, went missing after she arrived in Larne on a ferry from Scotland on 6 April 1988. Her body was found two weeks later in a remote part of Ballypatrick Forest, near Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

Detectives had been granted extra time to question the 59-year-old man, who had previously been arrested by the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team in 2018.