Man quizzed after suspected arson on car

A 22-year-old man was arrested by police investigating after a suspected arson on a car near Magherafelt earlier today.

Police say they received a report shortly before 12.15am of the vehicle on fire outside an address in the Tobermore Road area of Curran.

Officers attended the scene where a grey-coloured Ford Focus C-Max had sustained scorch damage to its interior. A window of the vehicle had also been smashed.

The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life with intent and he remains in custody assisting them with their enquiries this afternoon.

Enquiries are at an early stage and Inspector Lucas would appeal to anyone who was in the area around this time and saw any suspicious persons or activity to call us on 101, quoting reference number 32 of 21/09/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.