Man racked up 480 fraudulent transactions with company fuel card

A Co Antrim man who failed to return a fuel card to his ex-employer and who then racked up 480 fraudulent transactions amounting to over £37,000 started an eight-month stint behind bars on Tuesday.

Mike Ajala, from Burnthill Road in Glengormley, was handed a 16-month sentence after he admitted a single count of fraud by false representation.

The 28-year old was by Judge Patricia Smyth that he will spend eight months in jail, followed by eight months on licence, after he appeared at Belfast Crown Court.

The court heard that Ajala was formerly employed by Yodel Ltd, and was given a company fuel card in November 2016. He left the company the following month but failed to return the card, and the matter was reported to police when a staff member at the Carrick branch noticed suspicious activity on a company card.

An investigation was launched and it emerged that the Yodel fuel card had been used fraudulently over a period from December 2016 to January 2018. When he was interviewed by police in April 2018, Ajala made full and frank admissions.

Ajala confessed to filling up his own car, filling jerry cans and giving the card to friends to use. The total loss to Yodel amounted to £37,103.85.

Judge Smyth told Ajala: “You described yourself to police as being disgusted in your behaviour, but this was not your first offence for fraud.”

The judge also said Ajala’s offending was committed “over a significant period of time” and added: “There can be no question that encouraging loss for your own and others benefit after the termination of that employment was a breach of trust.”