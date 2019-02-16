Man ran off after stealing prescription drugs from Belfast pharmacy

Police have issued a warning after prescription drugs were stolen during a burglary at a Belfast pharmacy this afternoon (Saturday).

Officers received a report around 1.30pm that a man had forced entry to the Ormeau Road area premises.

Sergeant Malcom said: “When he was disturbed, the suspect fled on foot in the direction of the city centre. He is described as being around 5’ 10” tall with facial hair and of a pale complexion.

“He is reported to have worn jeans and a grey and blue-coloured hooded top.”

A quantity of prescription drugs - Lyrica and Diazepam - was reported stolen during the burglary.

Sergeant Malcom added: “I would urge the public to be vigilant and to ensure they do not put their health at risk by purchasing medication from an illicit source.

“I would appeal to anyone who finds prescription medicine, or is offered prescription medication for sale to call us immediately on 101.

“People should only take medicines in consultation with their healthcare professionals who have access to patient health records, who are qualified to assess their medical needs and can take into account the risks and benefits associated with every medicine.

“I also want to appeal to anyone who was in the area around this time, or prior to when the incident was reported to us and saw a male matching the description of the suspect, or anyone who has information about this incident to call us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 662 of 16/02/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.