Man released after Larne searches

A 42-year-old man arrested following searches by the Paramilitary Crime Task Force in the Larne area on Friday has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Detective Inspector Lynne Knox said in a planned search on January 25 under the Misuse of drugs Act, officers seized a quantity of suspected cocaine.

DI Knox added: “We are actively tackling the issue of drugs and I would appeal to the public to speak to us if they have any concerns or information regarding drugs in their communities.”