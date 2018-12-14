Man released after traffic collision that left infant critical

The PSNI have released a man who had been detained on suspicion of dangerous driving over an incident which left a young child hospitalised.

The incident happened at the Movilla Road in Newtownards on Thursday at about 5.20pm.

Accident

The collision involved a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf, and a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.

As of Friday evening, the PSNI said he had been released on bail pending further enquiries.

They also appealed for any witnesses or anyone who may have dash-cam footage to fring officers in Newtownards by dialling 101.

The PSNI gave neither the age nor sex of the child, describing them merely as a “young pedestrian”, whilst the ambulance service said only they were an “infant”. However, the News Letter understands it is a boy.

They remained critical in the Royal Victoria hospital in Belfast at time of writing tonight.