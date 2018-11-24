Man released as part of dissident republican probe

Police have released a man unconditionally as part of an investigation into dissident republican activity.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A 46-year-old man arrested in Derry/Londonderry by PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit earlier today (Friday) on suspicion of dissident republican activity, has been released unconditionally.”

The man was arrested in the cityside on suspicion of dissident republican activity including the attempted murder of an off duty police officer in the city on February 22, 2017.

A viable Under Vehicle Improvised Explosive Device (UVIED) was discovered at the home of an officer in the Ardanlee area on this date.

The police spokesperson added: “People arrested under the Terrorism Act must be charged, released pending a report to the PPS, or released unconditionally.

“Bail is not permitted under this legislation.”