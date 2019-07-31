Man returns home to find window smashed

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of criminal damage to a property in the Millside Crescent area of Park, Londonderry, in the early hours of Thursday 25 July.

Constable Beck said: “It was reported, at around 3.45am on Thursday, that the male occupant returned home to find his living room window smashed and a large stone lying nearby.

“Thankfully, no one was injured.

“We are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have noticed any unusual activity, to get in touch on 101, quoting reference number 202 of 25/07/19.”