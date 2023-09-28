Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information after a report that a man was shot three times in the legs in the Divismore Crescent area of west Belfast shortly after 9pm yesterday (Wednesday, September 27).

Neighbourhood Inspector Róisín Brown said: "Officers attended the scene along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

"The victim, aged in his twenties, was taken to hospital for treatment.

"Although not believed to be life threatening, the injuries sustained in this barbaric act will have significant impact on the victim and he will undoubtedly live with the trauma of what has happened to him.

"Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence and this brutal attack by people who violate the human rights of others must be universally condemned.

"We live in a democratic society where there is no justification for this.

"Those responsible brutalise their own communities and control others through intimidation and violence.

"Police enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have CCTV, dashcam or other footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1902 of 27/9/23"