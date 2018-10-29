Man’s accused of sticking glass in drinking partner’s face

A man accused of sticking a glass in a drinking partner’s face claims the injuries were caused by slipping in spilt beer, a court has heard.

Thomas McCartney, 36, allegedly inflicted serious wounds in an attack at his flat on King Street in Belfast.

Police said the injured man sustained two facial lacerations, one requiring nine stitches to his upper lip, during the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

McCartney appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and possessing a quantity of cannabis.

Opposing bail, a detective said the defendant and alleged victim had spent most of the day drinking together.

“The injured party says the would-be banter started to turn nasty, he got up to leave and the accused is alleged to have stuck a glass in his face,” he told the court.

District Judge Fiona Bagnall also heard McCartney allegedly threatened to get the other man and his family if he phoned police.

According to the detective the accused’s tenancy at the flat has been withdrawn since the incident.

Defence solicitor Pearse MacDermott put it to him that his client was putting the alleged victim up after he had been made homeless.

Both men had been drinking at the weekend before McCartney asked the injured party to leave his flat, the lawyer contended.

“While he was walking to the door in the hallway he slipped on spilt beer and fell on the glass that caused his injuries,” Mr MacDermott added.

McCartney was also said to have fallen on the broken glass found at the scene, with an injury noted above his eye.

With alternative accommodation proposed in Co Down, Judge Bagnall granted bail to an address approved by police.

She also excluded McCartney from Belfast, imposed an alcohol prohibition and banned him from contacting the alleged victim.