Man’s eye socket fractured after attack by armed gang

A man has been viciously assaulted after masked and armed men forced their way into a house in Belfast.

The aggravated burglary happened at a house in the North Queen Street area afound 10.45pm on Monday, but was only reported to police on Tuesday night.

Detective Sergeant Rory McPhillips said: “The intruders, several of whom were reportedly carrying firearms, punched and kicked the occupant and struck him in the face with one of the firearms, fracturing his eye socket.

“A search was carried out of the house by men before they left, however, nothing was reported stolen.”

Police have appealed for information.