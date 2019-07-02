Man sentenced for cut-throat murder of Laurence Shaw

A 40-year old Co Antrim man was told on Tuesday that he will spent the next 12 years behind bars for the cut-throat murder of Larne man Laurence Shaw.

Jackie Murray McDowell was handed a life sentence in May after he admitted murdering Mr Shaw in the living room of his Hillmount Gardens home on October 8, 2017.

Laurence Shaw

The 47-year old former joiner - known as Lornie - was found with knife wounds to his neck and chest after inviting McDowell into his home and socialising with him.

Mr Shaw’s grieving family were at Belfast Crown Court to watch McDowell being handed a minimum term of 12 years which he will serve before he is considered eligible for release by the Paroles Commission.

As McDowell was being led from back into custody by prison staff, Mr Shaw’s sister Margaret calmly pointed at the 40-year old, from Laharna Avenue in Larne, and said: “Do to yourself what you did to my brother. His life is worth more than 12 years.”