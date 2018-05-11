Man sentenced for dropping baby out of window

A drunken 21-year-old man who ran off after he ‘dropped’ a baby out of a window, fracturing the infant’s skull, has been sentenced to two-and a-half years.

Judge Stephen Fowler QC told a remorseful Timuras Kozlov, the very least he could have done was to have remained and explained what had happened to the six-month-old infant after returning the youngster to his mum’s flat.

With remission, Kozlov of Derrychara Drive, Enniskillen, in custody since the “accident” on May 16 last year involving baby Rokas Jomantas, should be free to return to his native Lithuania within the next three months.

He had been accused of attempting to murder the infant, but the charge was withdrawn when he admitted unlawfully inflicting grievous bodily harm to the youngster.

Dungannon Crown Court had heard that Kozlov, who’d never held a baby before, let baby Rokas fall from his arms as he cradled it by a second-floor opened window.

Judge Fowler, who told Kozlov he would have been given four years if he’d fought the case, said it was “patiently obvious” that standing by an open window with a child in his arms while drunk, could have lead to injury.

However, Judge Fowler said that “fortunately Baby Rokas did not suffer life changing, or catastrophic injuries which could have easily have happened”.

Judge Fowler however added later that Kozlov’s culpability was high, in mitigation there was his guilty plea, youth, clear record and inexperience in relation to babies or children.

The Dungannon court heard previously Kozlov had been visiting the second floor Castlecoole Road flat in Enniskillen with his cousin Pavel where they were drinking along with the children’s mother.

However, Judge Fowler said that while Kozlov ended up drunk, the children’s mum, although having drink taken, was not drunk.

Kozlov had been left in charge of baby Rokaz and his older toddler brother Justas while her mother and his cousin went to one of the bedrooms.

Last month prosecuting QC Jackie Orr told the court that Kozlov later told police he had never looked after children before, and was unsure what to do when the infant began crying.

Reading from a set of “agreed facts”, Ms Orr said that Kozlov went and lifted the crying youngster from his baby chair on the floor.

“This was the first time the defendant had ever lifted or held a young baby”, and was standing by the opened window nursing him, but was “distracted” by the youngster’s sibling. As he turned to look at, or for him, baby Rokas “fell from his arms out of the window”.

Although the youngster tumbled 23 feet, or approximately seven meters to the ground, Ms Odd said it was “miraculous” the baby did not sustain even more serious injuries than occurred.

Judge Fowler echoed these finding, pointing out that fortunately the child landed on grass, but could quite easily have hit any one of several manholes with their heavy steel covers.

Although Kozlov was captured on CCTV, as was much of the incident, running down stairs into the street to retrieve the fallen child, when he returned him to the flat, he said nothing of what had happened before running off.

Judge Fowler said this could have had serious consequences for baby Rokas, as medical staff at the South West Acute Hospital, were not told what had occurred and that the child had fallen from his cot.

In his earlier defence submissions, counsel Desmond Fahy said Kozlov, of limited intellectual ability, had no previous experience with babies or children and had never picked up or held a baby before.

However, he said he fully accepted he should not have held the baby near an open window, and while not “trying to absolve himself of criminal responsibility, but he never harboured any intention to harm the baby, which is accepted by the PPS”.

Mr Fahy said “It was subjective recklessness and my client should have realised his actions caused risk to the baby. He was presented with a situation, not of his making, which he could never have anticipated”.