Man shot dead at caravan park

A man in his 30s has been shot dead at a caravan park in Co Louth.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, which has been preserved for a technical examination.

It is being treated by gardai as feud-related.

The shooting happened at around 2.50pm on Tuesday at the park on the Clogherhead to Termonfeckin road.

An incident room has been established at Drogheda Garda Station.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to come forward, particularly anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Clogherhead area earlier.