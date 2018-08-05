Man shot in both legs in ‘brutal attack’

Detectives investigating a “brutal” paramilitary-style shooting in west Belfast last night have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Paul Wright said: “We received a report that a man in his 30s had been shot in both legs in an alleyway close to the Westrock Gardens/Springhill Drive area of west Belfast around 10.30pm last night, Saturday 4 August. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

“While this man’s injuries are not life-threatening, they may well be life-changing. This was a brutal attack and yet another example of how criminal groups seek to control communities through fear and violence.

“I would appeal to anyone with information about this attack to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101, quoting reference number 1506 of 4/8/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.